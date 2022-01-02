TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005260 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

