Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $202,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

