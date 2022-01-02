Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $408,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

