Truist Financial Corp Has $700.49 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $700,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day moving average of $351.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

