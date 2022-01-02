Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,302 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $249,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 17.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 328,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $329.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

