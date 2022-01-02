Truist Financial Corp Buys 219,082 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,905,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,082 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $333,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,158,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

