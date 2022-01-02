TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 240.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.