TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

