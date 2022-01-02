TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 14,388 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 297,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

