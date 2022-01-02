TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.