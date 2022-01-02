TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 between $2.15 and $2.30. Lower air travel and reduced commercial and business jet production continue to impact demand for products tied to commercial aircraft build rates since last year. Demand for the Packaging segment's dispensing pumps and closure products used in personal care and home care applications will likely be supported by increased awareness regarding hygiene worldwide. Meanwhile, TriMas has been witnessing higher material costs for resin-based raw materials and steel, and has to contend with increased tariffs on imported goods. These factors along with ongoing supply-chain headwinds are anticipated to hurt its margins. A solid balance sheet and the company’s strategy to grow through acquisitions, particularly in its Packaging and Aerospace platforms will drive growth.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

