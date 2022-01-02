Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Critical Analysis

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trade Desk alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trade Desk and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 94.06%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.81% 18.26% 12.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $836.03 million 52.68 $242.32 million $0.57 160.77 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.51 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.