Treat DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

