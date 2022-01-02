Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,519 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

