Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.89 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $68,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

