Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 189.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

