Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

