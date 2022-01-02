Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $108.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

