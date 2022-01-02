Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$120.61 Average PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.61.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$114.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,111. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$84.61 and a 52 week high of C$115.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

