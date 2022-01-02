TokenPocket (TPT) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, TokenPocket has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $86.88 million and approximately $307,534.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

TokenPocket Coin Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP . The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro

TokenPocket Coin Trading

