Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 24,997 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

