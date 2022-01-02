Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vonage worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

