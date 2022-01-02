Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vonage worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59.
VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.