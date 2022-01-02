Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 407,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFH. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,674,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DFH stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

