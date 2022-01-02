Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,404.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $251.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

