Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

