Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 33,950 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

