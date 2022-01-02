The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

TTD stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.77, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

