The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $5.84 or 0.00012421 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $687.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00569609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.