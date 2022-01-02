The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $370.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $372.36. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.