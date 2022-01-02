The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $174.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

