The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. 3,223,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.