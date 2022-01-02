The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,614.26

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,614.26 ($62.03) and traded as high as GBX 4,829.52 ($64.92). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,775 ($64.19), with a volume of 71,274 shares.

BKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.37) to GBX 4,120 ($55.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.54) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.71) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.93) to GBX 5,540 ($74.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,076.10 ($68.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,495.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,613.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

