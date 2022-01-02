Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $182.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $36,820,756 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

