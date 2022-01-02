Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

