Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $236.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $831.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,056.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 68.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.