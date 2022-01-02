Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $831.00.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

