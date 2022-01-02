Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

