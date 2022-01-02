TenUp (TUP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $84,099.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035927 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,745,503 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

