Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $66.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.