Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 799,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.