Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.81. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 130,404 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

