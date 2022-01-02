Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.09

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.09 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.38). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 103.10 ($1.39), with a volume of 293,489 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

