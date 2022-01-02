TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

