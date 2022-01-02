Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 561.10 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 561.10 ($7.54). 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.73).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 584.57. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tandem Group Company Profile (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

