Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $368.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

