SuperRare (RARE) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $101.45 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.