Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

SGC opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $350.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

