S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,752.96

S&U plc (LON:SUS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,752.96 ($37.01) and traded as low as GBX 2,700 ($36.30). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($36.30), with a volume of 1,106 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 39.78 and a quick ratio of 39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,765.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,753.41.

In related news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of S&U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($38.71), for a total transaction of £57,600 ($77,429.76).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

