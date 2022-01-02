Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $276,260. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $882.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.18. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

