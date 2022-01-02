Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Reaches $365,864.04

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Stipend has a market cap of $365,864.04 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,437.10 or 1.00127086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074769 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00291353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00437119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00156975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,935,368 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

